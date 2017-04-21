31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • The result of HSLC Class 10 of Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) were declared on today at 10 AM
  • Uber Technologies Inc said it fired the technology whiz it had hired to lead its self-driving unit
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister
  • We are looking at an outcome-oriented momentum in bilateral ties, a quantum jump in economic ties
  • The world’s smartest and smallest home theatre wins the Computex d&i Award for this year
  • Centre Examining Issues Raised by States Post Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter: Naidu
  • Sooraj beaten very badly for organising the beef event, complaint has been filed; It’s a very difficult and scary situation: An IIT student
  • Guilty will be punished, we believe in justice; Uma Bharti must step down, hope PM will ask Uma Bharti to resign
  • The court has also sought a response from the Centre and State governments within four weeks’ time
  • The Indian Army is hunting for 12 most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
No VIP: In Electricity ‘Raid’, Mulayam Singh’s Home Is Busted

ndtv.com
April 21, 2017

Reported by Kamal Khan, Edited by Divyanshu Dutta Roy

The ‘No VIP’ emphasis of Yogi Adityanath’s new government in Uttar Pradesh extended on Thursday to former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav – one of his homes failed a surprise inspection and was found to be guilty of using way more electricity than allowed.

The delinquent residence is the 77-year-old’s sprawling home in Etawah, his constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Located in the Civil Lines area, the bungalow is one of the biggest in the city with more than a dozen rooms, its own air-conditioning plant, a temperature-controlled swimming pool and several elevators.

Electricity officials visited the house – Mulayam Singh was in Lucknow – and found that the permissible limit of 5 kW a day was being busted by eight times. Mulayam Singh also owes Rs. 4 lakh in unpaid bills for this property.

He has been given till the end of the month to pay up.

mulayam-singh-house-etawah_650x400_41492701112

Officials changed the configurations to allow him 40 kW – the amount that’s being consumed now – but he will have to pay for the larger allotment.

“We are conducting a drive to stop power theft, check overloading and recover dues,” said Ashutosh Varma, an officer leading the team that conducted the check. Asked why this wasn’t done before, he said, “We did not have 40 kW metres earlier. Now we do.”

Mulayam Singh’s Samajwadi Party was in power till March, when the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won the prize state with the biggest mandate in nearly three decades.

After taking office a month ago, Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that his administration will focus on curtailing the rampant corruption that is synonymous with Uttar Pradesh. He has also pledged to cut the “goonda raj” or lawlessness that he says flourished during the governments of Mulayam Singh, his son Akhilesh Yadav, and their political rival Mayawati.

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

