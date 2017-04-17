On His Way To Airport, PM Narendra Modi Stops Car To Meet 4-Year-old

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy in Gujarat today for a four-year-old girl who caught his attention as he was passing the large crowds lining the streets to see him.

PM Modi was in Surat as part of his two-day Gujarat tour when he made the unscheduled stop.

In a video, the little girl – whose name was revealed to be Nancy – is seen hesitantly approaching the PM’s car but being stopped by commandos. The girl was called back and led by the security men to the Prime Minister, who was seen stepping out of the SUV, reaching for the child and saying a few words before sending her back to her parents.

The crowd cheered wildly and chanted “Modi, Modi” as it watched the interaction.

The Prime Minister launched many projects today in the state.

This is the second time in a month that he has surprised many by breaking security protocol.

Earlier this month, PM Modi went to the Delhi airport to receive his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina without the traffic restrictions usually in place to facilitate smooth VIP movement.

The PM arrived yesterday in Surat and took out a roadshow embellished by huge television screens, flags, flashing lights and a 10,000-bike cavalcade. For two-hours, he rode an SUV, waving through its sun-roof to the crowd that lined the route from the airport to the city.

This is his eighth visit in nine months to his home state, which will vote for a new government in November. Buoyed by recent election victories, the BJP is prepping to campaign for a fifth straight term in Gujarat.