Play a part in saving innocent animals

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a man from south India brutally beating a dog. The poor creature tried to escape, but the man was determined to batter him to death. This sort of cruelty makes you wonder whom the label of ‘animal’ is more suited to.

But also sad that, under the circumstances, is how other people are mute witnesses to such behaviour. Not opposing such cruelty is as shameful as doing the act, says internationally renowned Yogi Ashwini, the founder of the Dhyan Foundation. The internationally renowned Vedic scholar and yoga guru points out that karma “will play out sooner or later and the impact is always manifold”.

