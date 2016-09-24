FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Play a part in saving innocent animals

Dhyan Foundation
September 24, 2016

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a man from south India brutally beating a dog. The poor creature tried to escape, but the man was determined to batter him to death. This sort of cruelty makes you wonder whom the label of ‘animal’ is more suited to.

But also sad that, under the circumstances, is how other people are mute witnesses to such behaviour. Not opposing such cruelty is as shameful as doing the act, says internationally renowned Yogi Ashwini, the founder of the Dhyan Foundation. The internationally renowned Vedic scholar and yoga guru points out that karma “will play out sooner or later and the impact is always manifold”.

Enthusiastic young volunteers of the Dhyan Foundation Animal Brigade work to save innocent animals, who are likely to come under attack. Anyone can do the same by sending a tweet to spread social awareness or by mailing concerned authorities. Also, visit www.dhyanfoundation.com for details about the initiatives of the animal brigade foundation.

