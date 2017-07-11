PM Narendra Modi’s Europe focus in line with new global practice

Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Europe thrice in quick succession this summer and this included first-ever PM-level trips to Portugal and a trip to Spain after three decades. While Germany, which Modi visited twice (including the G-20 Summit), is a primary economic partner in Europe, it was a pragmatic decision to connect with the new French President given the nature of the bilateral strategic partnership India enjoys with France.

The Netherlands, where the PM met his counterpart and CEOs on his way back from the US, is one of the top foreign investors in India.

The renewed focus on Europe must be analysed in the context of the changing geopolitics, India’s own priorities, Europe’s relevance in the post-Brexit period and China’s expanding footprint in the continent.

UK’s decision to exit the European Union has had little impact on Continental Europe and the Modi government, in a timely move, decided to renew engagement with key players in the continent.

India’s political support to key European states will contribute to the stability of the continent whose success will complement India’s growth.

During Modi’s May visit to Germany, talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel went beyond the need for a sustainable common strategy for globalisation and a strong commitment to the goals undertaken under the Paris climate pact. They suggested open frameworkbased trade relations and closer ties between India and Europe. Modi supported Merkel’s vision of the EU and announced that talks would be resumed between India and EU on FTA.

“We are made for each other,” Modi said, while in Berlin, indicative of India’s Europe policy as it seeks a multilateral world order. India and Europe can play a leading role in G-20 if the US under Trump is not playing that role. India’s trade and investment ties with Europe will get a further boost following the Summit with the EU in Delhi this October.

India today is in search of state-of-the art technology, skills for its youth and investments to fuel its growth. Europe, on its part, needs a dynamic market with growth prospects. Security partnership is no less important as terror attacks in Europe are on the rise and European capitals are realising the red flag that Delhi has been raising for decades. De-radicalisation initiatives are imperative to wean away misguided youth, and both India and Spain are willing to complement each other.

Not many in India are aware that Spain has successfully fought terror for decades. But it is not just terror alone. Spain has the capabilities to provide solution for railways, smart cities, renewables and defence equipment at competitive pricing. India also hopes to expand its outreach in the Mediterranean through a partnership with Spain.

Portugal is being eyed for partnership from ocean to space. Strategic partnership with France cannot be overemphasised and as the BJP-led government looks for reliable partners under Make-in-India initiative, Paris is one of the front-runners. The French President is expected to visit India later this year or early next year.