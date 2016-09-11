PM Narendra Modi’s impact? Baloch Human Rights Organisation protests in Karachi against Pakistan Army – Here are PICS

Several members of Baloch Human Rights Organisation on Sunday protested in Karachi against the Pakistan army.

Taking to streets, Baloch Human Rights Organisation members protested against the ongoing seige of Rauf Baloch’s house in Turbat by Pakistan army.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi began to call out Pakistan for its so-called hypocrisy in commenting about Kashmir even as it continues to oppress people within its borders.

Now, Baloch activists in Pakistan are rallying around PM Modi’s stirring speeches against Pakistan’s atrocities in the Balochistan province and in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).