Slaughtered in public to appease the Almighty?

Goa: Despite laws banning the slaughtering of animals in the open, nine calves, cows and bulls were brutally killed in broad daylight in Goa, on the occasion of Eid. Their remains and entrails were prominently visible at the garbage dumps of Nagesh Garden Magaon, South Goa.

A case was registered in Margaon Police Station and two men were arrested. Out of the 9 animals, only one managed to survive. The animal, a bull, has been given shelter at Dhyan Foundation’s gaushala in south Goa’s Avedem village.

Indian laws strictly prohibit the slaughtering of cows. The slaughter of calves is illegal. In the case of bulls, butchering animals below the age of 14, without certification from an authorized veterinarian, or anywhere outside an approved slaughterhouse is a clear violation of law.

“Causing pain to innocent helpless animals is one of the biggest sins man can commit. You usually take birth in dimensions which you fit in to, as per your deeds and karmas – so if you behave like a wild dog tearing up bodies of animals, no points for guessing what you’ll be in the next life….and the next life will happen only after you have spent your time balancing out your sins in the lower hells,” says Yogi Ashwini, the Guiding Light of Dhyan Foundation.

Dhyan Foundation, a volunteer-based non-commercial organization working for the protection of animals, has appealed to the public to help in their rescue and rehabilitation efforts. According to the Foundation, even if you cannot physically help these animals or donate money for them, a strong email or even a tweet to the enforcement agencies can save the lives of these hapless animals.

