Soldier Arrested With 2 Grenades At Srinagar Airport, Was To Fly To Delhi

A soldier was arrested this morning at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar airport after two grenades were found in his baggage. The jawan, Gopal Mukhiya of 17 JAK Rifles, serves near the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Kashmir.

The police say he was about to take a chartered flight to Delhi when a baggage check revealed the grenades. He has reportedly told the police that he was handed the grenades by his officer.

“We are not taking his claim at face value and we are investigating based on evidence,” said a police officer. Sources say the police are investigating where did the grenade come from?

Srinagar is one of the most heavily guarded airports in the country with multiple points of checking. The soldier had entered the airport without being stopped because there is no checking for the army at the entry.

Gopal Mukhiya is believed to be from Darjeeling in West Bengal, the police say.

The arrest comes a day after a high-profile visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who opened the Chenani-Nashri all-weather tunnel near Udhampur in Jammu.

Hours after the event, a policeman was killed and 14 security personnel injured in a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar.