05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday
  • The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its heaviest rocket, GSLV Mk-III D1
  • Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj reacts to China breaching India air space, says violation is unacceptable
  • TTV Dinakaran meeting with Sasikala in Bangalore jail
  • There is concern but there are many amendments that can’t be made through executive order: Sushma Swaraj on H1B visa
  • 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees can get the good news on allowances this week
  • India’s NSG bid has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’: China
  • Allen keys give away passenger with $60,000 hidden in power banks, biscuits at Delhi airport
  • The official confirmation on the Maharashtra Class 10 result date will be announced today
  • Toyota supported Flying Car to Light the Flame During 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
  • CBI conducting raids against Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for causing an alleged loss of ₹38 crore to a private bank
National

Soldier Arrested With 2 Grenades At Srinagar Airport, Was To Fly To Delhi

ndtv.com
April 3, 2017

A soldier was arrested this morning at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar airport after two grenades were found in his baggage. The jawan, Gopal Mukhiya of 17 JAK Rifles, serves near the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Kashmir.

The police say he was about to take a chartered flight to Delhi when a baggage check revealed the grenades. He has reportedly told the police that he was handed the grenades by his officer.

“We are not taking his claim at face value and we are investigating based on evidence,” said a police officer. Sources say the police are investigating where did the grenade come from?

Srinagar is one of the most heavily guarded airports in the country with multiple points of checking. The soldier had entered the airport without being stopped because there is no checking for the army at the entry.

Gopal Mukhiya is believed to be from Darjeeling in West Bengal, the police say.

The arrest comes a day after a high-profile visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who opened the Chenani-Nashri all-weather tunnel near Udhampur in Jammu.

Hours after the event, a policeman was killed and 14 security personnel injured in a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar.

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Lets Talk Periods: 7 Effective Home Remedies for Irregular Periods
May 05, 2017

There’s no escaping that time of the month for women. However quite unfortunately, the essential biological process is often hushed amongst other pivotal concerns of the society….

Healing Water: 7 Ayurvedic Herbal Waters You Must Have
May 05, 2017

In the age of modern medicines, where one would run to take a pill to cure even minor health ailments, it’s nice to stop and think if our grandmothers….

