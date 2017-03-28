FLASH NEWS Sensex rebounds 172.37 points to end at 29,409.52; Nifty recovers 55.60 points to close at 9,100.80 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister meets drought-hit TN farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar Roger Federer beats Del Potro in straight sets to advance at Miami Open SC reserves verdict on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of Lokpal IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

National


Still Not Ok: Air India Cancels Another Ticket For Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

ndtv.com
March 28, 2017

For the second time in less than a week, Air India has refused to fly Ravindra Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena parliamentarian, who assaulted an airline manager last week, bragging, “I hit him with my slipper 25 times.” The Sena, like other parties, has objected to a ban on Mr Gaikwad declared by an industry association of airlines after his unfettered assault on Sukumar Raman, a 60-year-old manager with Air India, provoked by his unhappiness about flying economy despite holding a business class ticket.

Air India has pointed out it didn’t have an option – the Pune-Delhi flight that Mr Gaikwad opted for does not have a business section, a fact that it says the MP’s office was alerted to.

That fact notwithstanding, the Sena has said it is Air India who must introspect over its “poor service”. Other parties have agreed that a “blanket ban” on the punch-throwing MP is going too far. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has said the government should find a solution that allows Mr Gaikwad in the air, claiming that sometimes, MPs need to travel by plane to get to work (parliament).

After Mr Gaikwad told reporters in Delhi last week that he felt no contrition for his actions – the manager says the politician broke his glasses and tried to push him off the stairwell used to disembark passengers – his ticket back to Mumbai was invalidated first by Air India and then by private carrier Indigo. The Sena leader then boarded a train to Mumbai, but disembarked earlier than his destination, reportedly to avoid media attention.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS