FLASH NEWS Pakistan is a ‘well of death’: Uzma after returning to India Google bans apps that use inaudible sounds to spy on users China complains about US Navy ship in South China Sea Iran built 3rd underground ballistic missile factory: Report Philippine army kills 13 militants, rescues 78 hostages Socialist Lenin Moreno sworn in as Ecuador President Tajikistan Prez greets Trump with 7 seconds-long handshake Millionaire and hot yoga guru Bikram gets arrest warrant China group buys second largest condom maker for ₹3800 crore Johnson & Johnson to pay ₹213 crore over Benadryl lawsuit

National


Sukma attack: Don’t celebrate any victories, BJP tells supporters ahead of MCD vote counting

indiatoday.intoday.in
April 26, 2017

Don’t celebrate any victories out of respect for the CRPF jawans martyred in Sukma. That’s the message the BJP, which is expected to win big in the MCD election 2017, gave its supporters ahead of counting day.

Edited by Ganesh Kumar Radha Udayakumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its supporters not to celebrate any victories out of respect for the 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who were martyred in a Maoist ambush attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday.

The saffron party’s appeal comes just ahead of the counting of votes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, which the BJP is expect to win comfortably.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the BJP would win as many as 202 to 220 of the 270 wards in which voting took place on Sunday.

The poll indicated that the BJP’s main rivals, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, would win 23 to 25 seats, and 19 to 31 seats, respectively.

There was more good news for the BJP on Monday, when Delhi University’s Developing Countries Research Centre also predicted a landslide victory for party – led by Manoj Tiwari in the national capital – in all three Delhi corporations.

But after communist guerillas on Monday killed over two dozen CRPF bravehearts in Chhatisgarh, the BJP’s cadre and followers may not celebrate if these predictions turn out to be accurate.

Comments 17
Air Conditioning Contractor Tampa http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Dino Nolder] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/index.html [Lizzie Beacom] - May 08, 2017
This is outstanding. The info you provided truly assist me on some difficult decisions that I need to be making. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Hollis Bakanauskas] - May 08, 2017
You made a number of nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found the majority of persons will have the same opinion with your blog. http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/ [Chang Brunetti] - May 09, 2017
It's very easy to find out any topic on web as compared to books, as I found this piece of writing at this site. http://completehomewarranty.blogspot.de/2016/06/frisco-home-warranty.html [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent concept http://petsuppliesonlinemarket.com [Lenard Fate] - May 09, 2017
Sorry for the large evaluate, nevertheless I’m definitely loving the clean Zune, and anticipate this, as very well as the suitable reviews some other These include published, will aid your self come to a decision if it really is the immediately decision for on your own. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 11, 2017
Thanks so much for the blog.Really thank you! http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 16, 2017
I will gear this overview in direction of 2 layouts of human beings: current Zune home owners who are contemplating an improve, and americans making an attempt toward make a decision between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other players worthy of looking at out there, such as the Sony Walkman X, but I anticipate this features you plenty of data toward create an aware determination of the Zune vs gamers other than the iPod line as nicely.) http://www.buyselltoys.org [toys adult] - May 16, 2017
This is great stuff! I've been looking online for a minute today, yet I never found anything like this. Is it OK to share on Pinterest? Keep up the good work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Very interesting subject, thank you for putting up. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/silver-fascinators-for-weddings/ [silver fascinator headband] - May 23, 2017
You have to specify the size and type of the footwear and you can get it at your door.|Remember to use a good quantity of keywords on your website content material. There are incredible discounts provided by this online store which will conserve your large amount of money. Well, here are a couple of answers for you.|On the other hand, women who are currently tall ought to most likely steer clear of shoes with high heels. Tennis footwear, trainers, basketball footwear, ballet shoes, something footwear. So you can buy what ever you need on-line.|Shopping online is the real secret to making financial savings when buying for shoes. On-line shopping arrives with benefits of its own. Consider the first stage today in the direction of a healthier, happier you.|Gliders footwear variety extends from beachwear to formal put on. Over the knee boots for ladies are becoming well-known these days. No much more missing your favorite Tv display just simply because you have to go buying. https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-161002002.html [clearance shoes] - May 23, 2017
http://www.pinkfascinator.com/beige-fascinators/ [beige fascinator] - May 24, 2017
Various types of Aldo footwear that are available right here are lace ups, loafers and sneakers footwear.|And you can discover the selection of goods on the web sites. If you shoes online shoppin, verify out the return coverage for when footwear don't fit. You can avoid such a situation by getting a pair of footwear online.|You probably have buddies or family members who would be able to help. In easy words we can say that Shoes are the fashion necessities amongst the women. You can do buying by sitting down at your home.|On-line revenue decrease overheads for merchants significantly in comparison to the brick and mortar choices. They come in brown or beige and have a buckle closure and leather sole. You also require to look for the correct materials.|There are numerous men and ladies in Dubai who are into online shopping and gain the advantages of it. Online shopping is so effective that it is truly a boon to men who detest shopping. Your feet deserve a comfortable pair of shoes.|I would try and wait for the sales, but it's just 1 massive scrum. Designer shoes will make you look unique, elegant and stylish and they will make you really feel comfy.|The deals vary from one to the other and you can choose them up as for each your convenience. Also you can get massive discounts and buy cheap footwear with best high quality. Nicely, here are a few answers for you.|When the shoes match correct, the relaxation of the day is destined to go a lot better! https://wirisi.com/martin-boots-heels-160913005.html [women s shoes for men] - May 24, 2017
http://petsuppliesonlinemarket.com/buying-pet-supplies-from-amazon/ [Kamilah Stitzer] - May 25, 2017
you would never understand this. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Kelvin Preato] - May 25, 2017
{Yahoo provides Consumer Suggestions for Safe Shopping On-line. Chances are you would have to wait till Saturday to pop into city to go buying for shoes in any case. Casual shoes gained't appear good on official put on.|Shoes are most likely to be an integral part of the overall appearance that you produce. What are you searching for when you buy ladies footwear on-line? Official Red Tape Footwear are developed in blacks, browns and tans.|The item would be sent to you with couple of days of putting the purchase. Finding the correct pair of ladies trainers can make a massive difference to your physical exercise schedule. Prices can vary significantly between stores.|Once you have decided which types will be your newest priced possessions, all you need to do is spend. Occasionally, even though seldom the shoes you purchase may not be precisely what you hoped they would.|Especially, women who adore to shop discover it extremely convenient and simple to do on-line shopping. You can see the products on the website from 6-7 different angles. Search Shopatmajorbrands and buy shoes on-line.|Numerous people don't wait to grasp designer shoes that can make them appear handsome and attractive. Seasonal sales and unique holiday offers are quite typical in online shoe buying.|These shops checklist all their footwear with descriptions and photos. Attempting things on is actually extremely essential, especially if you're planning to shoes online shoppin. There are vast quantity of on-line buying shops in India.|If so then internet is the best place for you to look for fashionable pair of shoes. This can end up harming the foot, because there will be friction against the shoe. This kind of pressures are good information for consumers.|If it says, "slightly used", then it's nonetheless probably good. Since the sock is not there to soak up moisture, this can also trigger foot fungus to form. 1 must buy the footwear on-line to see the real difference.|A great deal of individuals are resorting to purchasing things on-line simply because it saves them time. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160913008.html [shoes shopping sites] - May 26, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS