Sukma attack: Don’t celebrate any victories, BJP tells supporters ahead of MCD vote counting

Don’t celebrate any victories out of respect for the CRPF jawans martyred in Sukma. That’s the message the BJP, which is expected to win big in the MCD election 2017, gave its supporters ahead of counting day.

Edited by Ganesh Kumar Radha Udayakumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its supporters not to celebrate any victories out of respect for the 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who were martyred in a Maoist ambush attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday.

The saffron party’s appeal comes just ahead of the counting of votes in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, which the BJP is expect to win comfortably.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the BJP would win as many as 202 to 220 of the 270 wards in which voting took place on Sunday.

The poll indicated that the BJP’s main rivals, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, would win 23 to 25 seats, and 19 to 31 seats, respectively.

There was more good news for the BJP on Monday, when Delhi University’s Developing Countries Research Centre also predicted a landslide victory for party – led by Manoj Tiwari in the national capital – in all three Delhi corporations.

But after communist guerillas on Monday killed over two dozen CRPF bravehearts in Chhatisgarh, the BJP’s cadre and followers may not celebrate if these predictions turn out to be accurate.