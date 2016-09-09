The tale of 80 cows

Cattle trafficking is a flourishing business and industry in India and support from cops makes this trade develop even further. Earlier this week, in the city of Cyberabad a truck [vehicle no. AP 12 W 1037] was seized by animal activists which was carrying over 80 bovines in a container.

The container was stuffed with cattle with no space to even breathe, and the animals at the bottom of the container were crushed to death by the sheer weight of the animals on top. Howls and cries of the animals could be heard from afar and the stench of dung and urine made the truck easily traceable by the animal activists.

Adopting the legal route and finding this to be an easy case to file, the activists filed a complaint at Mailardev Pally Police Station. As per law, a 200 kg animal needs minimum 1 square metre space in the vehicle during transportation along with fodder and water arrangements – the truck in question was carrying over 80 animals who did not have space to move or breathe.

The case was registered vide FIR no. 463/2016 making the animals police property. Had laws been followed, the alive-remainder of the container’s bovine cargo should have been transported to a recognized cow-shelter immediately by the police. Instead, the cattle [consisting of cows, calves and bulls] were shifted to an animal shelter and as soon as unloading began nearly 50 police cops arrived, reloaded the cattle back into the container and returned custody to the butchers!

Not only were the animals returned to the butchers, but a false FIR was filed on the activists who were taking the legal route to protect the animals. Activists, Dhiraj Singh, Arjun Singh and Kaalu Singh were booked under FIR no. 462/2016 by the police themselves. On questioning the cops in Mailardev Pally police station, the replies received were “law was followed and animals were released!”. When the media called Assistant Commissioner of Police [ACP] B. Anuradha, to ask why animals were released after case was lodged, he replied saying, “I don’t have time for this, I am in the bathroom”.

The animals, if not dead already from the inhumane transporting conditions, were butchered as the custody was returned to butchers.

This is the sad reality of animal trafficking in India.

This is the face of some law-enforcers who refuse to follow the law.

This is the plight of animal activists who were abiding by the law.

“Those who allow harm to be caused to animals by turning a blind eye are bigger sinners than those who are actually killing the animals. What goes around has to come around and it usually comes back in a much harsher manner. If you’re allowing animals to be killed and turning a blind eye…there are dimensions grosser than hell waiting for you – be prepared,” says Yogi Ashwini of the Dhyan Foundation.

Animals in India need your help.

Disclaimer : The author is Yogi Ashwini (Dhyan Foundation).