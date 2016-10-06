Under-construction building collapsed: three killed as building collapses in bellandur

3 die, 6 hurt as building collapses in Bellandur; illegally added floor, substandard material led to the mishap

Three people were killed and seven injured, including an 8-year-old boy, when an under-construction building in Bellandur, near Ecospace, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

The ground-plus-four storeyed building reportedly tilted and collapsed at around 12.50 pm. At least 15 construction workers were believed to be inside the four-storeyed building when the incident occurred. Six of them managed to escape with minor injuries while the remaining nine got trapped in the debris.

It took rescuers, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), three hours to pull out the survivors. The operation went on till 5.30 pm. At the time of going to press, a team was still at work trying to locate a woman believed to be trapped under the debris. They found a hand sticking out of the rubble, but couldn’t identify the person.

The exact cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained but preliminary reports indicated that substandard construction materials were used and the structure buckled under its own weight. The locality is dotted with several such multi-storeyed buildings, most of which are rented out to professionals working with IT firms along the Outer Ring Road.

“Nine people were trapped under the debris when our rescue team arrived within a few minutes. Three fire-tenders responded to the distress call and were at the spot within 10 minutes,” said MN Reddi, director-general, Fire and Rescue Services.

One of the deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar Mohanta (26) from Orissa, who was already dead when he was pulled out. The second, Sameer, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A third body was found in the debris, according to DCP (south-east) MB Boralingaiah.

Mohanta was working as a security guard in the neighbourhood and was inside the building when the mishap occurred. Two empty vehicles parked next to the building were also crushed.

Locals, along with emergency and police personnel, took charge of the initial rescue operation. However, as JCB and other heavy machinery could not be used to remove the debris because people were trapped inside the rubble, the NDRF was called in. A 30-member team arrived from Mahadevapura at around 2.50 pm and took charge of the rescue operation. Survivors were taken to Sakra World Hospital, near Varthur.

“We used our cameras fitted on flexible pole to locate those trapped under the rubble as we had to be careful before removing the debris and helping them out without causing any further injury,” said Subheesh, assistant commandant, NDRF.

Banappa (8) from Yadgir, who came to meet his brother Bheemaraya, a construction worker, was among the injured. His mother, Mallamma, told BM that Banappa had gone into the building looking for his brother when it collapsed. Bheemaraya was unhurt as he was outside the building. “Some of the workers, including a woman, used to camp inside the building and we fear she is still trapped inside,” said Mallamma.

The property was owned by Vinay Kumar Donglu, and the civil contractor of the project was Shrinivas Reddy. A case of ‘causing death due to negligence’ was registered against them, as well as the architect and others, at the HSR Layout police station. Police and civic officials said the building was being constructed in violation of norms. It had the approval to construct only ground-plus-two storeys on a 4,000 square feet area.

Locals saved 2 lives before help arrived

When 22-year-old Vishnu Mohanto felt the ground slipping under his feet, he decided his best shot at survival was to take the proverbial, and literal, leap of faith from the fourth floor of the under-construction building that collapsed on Wednesday in Bellandur. Three people died in the incident and six were injured.

“I could sense the tremor and the downward pull. I thought my only hope of survival was to jump off the fourth floor. I just wanted to save myself,” said Vishnu, one of the workers on the top floor of the building. While Vishnu jumped, his brother Adhithya (27) managed to dodge the collapsing blocks of concrete and metal, and escaped unhurt. Vishnu was not so fortunate and suffered multiple fractures.

“We initially thought it was an earthquake at around 12.45 pm. We rushed outside and the building was almost bent out of shape with its top portion crashing into the ground. We did manage to pull two people out who were partially buried in the debris,” said Abid Inamdar, who works at a nearby eatery, one of the first locals to reach for rescue before the emergency personnel arrived.

Out of the 15 workers inside the building at the time of collapse, six managed to escape with minor injuries but nine were buried under the rubble with just the limbs jutting out.

T Chandrakala, a local resident, told BM she heard a loud crash and a huge column of dust on the ground and it took her a few moments to realise that the under-construction building next to her home had come crashing down.

“After locating the victims, the main challenge was to get a visual of their position under the rubble before pulling them out. We could hear them and we used cameras to locate them. We also had to keep engaging in conversation with them as it would have been difficult to pull them out if they passed out,” said Javed, one of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel involved in the rescue operation. The NDRF team managed to pull out at least three people by around 5.30 pm. Out of the nine workers trapped, two were pulled out by local residents and three by the firemen before NDRF arrived.

By Praveen Kumar, Bangalore Mirror Bureau