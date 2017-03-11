UP Assembly election 2017: Saffron surge sweeps Uttar Pradesh. Who could be BJP’s Chief Minister pick?

As per the trends/leads available till 11am today, the BJP has taken a massive lead over rivals – Samajwadi Party, Congress combine and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While the BJP is ahead on 295 seats, SP-Congress is leading on 71 seats and BSP on just 18. But who will be the party’s CM pick?

It’s a tsunami of a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh. As per the trends/leads available till 11am today, the BJP has taken a massive lead over rivals – Samajwadi Party, Congress combine and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While the BJP is ahead on 295 seats, SP-Congress is leading on 71 seats and BSP on just 18.

Going by the available trends, BJP’s figure may go beyond the 300 mark in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The headache, however, will begin now for the party as it has to decide on the CM face. Who will be the next Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister? Here is a list of probable chief ministerial candidates:

Keshav Prasad Maurya: The state party unit chief, who represents Phulpur in the Lok Sabha, is said to be one of the top contenders for the CM post. The 47-year-old leader was not seen much in the public sharing stage with ‘star campaigners’ PM Narendra Modi or Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Sources say Maurya worked tirelessly to galvanise support for the BJP on the ground.

There are several factors which may work in favour of Maurya. With him the BJP may want to consolidate more support from the non-Yadav OBCs which the party has been missing since Kalyan Singh was sidelined. However, ruling a huge state like Uttar Pradesh could prove to be a daunting task for Maurya, who lacks administrative experience.

Rajnath Singh: The Home Minister was the last BJP chief minister that Uttar Pradesh had in 2002. The Ghaziabad MP campaigned extesively in the state addressing nearly 120 big, small rallies. Rajnath, who has been the BJP’s president for two terms, has been at the forefront of BJP’s rise after leader’s like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani took a backseat. His experience at holding important posts makes Rajnath one of the top contenders for the post. However, it remains to be seen whether he would opt to return to state politics from New Delhi.

Manoj Sinha: The Lok Sabha MP from Ghazipur could also be considered for the top UP post. Sinha, who is currently the Telecom and Minister of State for Railways, has BTech and MTech degrees from IIT-Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Sinha is another leader who believes in working at the grassroot level. Sinha enjoys a huge support of the party cadre in his constituency and eastern UP.

While The 57-year-old’s organisational skills make him one of the best bet for the CM post, however, the biggest factor which may work against him is his caste. Is the BJP ready to promote a Brahmin on the CM post in Uttar Pradesh? The answer could be just a few hours away.

Yogi Adityanath: The firebrand Gorakhpur MP could be the BJP’s surprise selection for UP CM post. However, considering his hardliner image, the party may not want to upset the minority votebank ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Adityanath may enjoy the RSS’s backing but the BJP would not want to risk its future chances by naming him as the CM.

Varun Gandhi: Though completely sidelined from party’s campaign in the run up to the bitterly fought Assembly election, Varun Gandhi could be the BJP’s surprise pick. Varun enjoys a massive support of party cadre in his Lok Sabha constituency Sultanpur but he has been sidelined for reasons best known to the BJP. In June 2016, supporters of the Sultanpur MP virtually plastered the whole city of Allahabad with his posters asking the party top brass to declare him as the CM candidate.

Varun Gandhi as BJP’s choice for UP CM may seem to be a far-fetched thought but the saffron party has surprised many with its choices in the past. Who will the BJP favour? Answer just a few hours away.