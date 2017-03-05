Uttar Pradesh election: Modi lands in Varanasi, to begin roadshow shortly

After grand response from the residents of Varanasi yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is again holding a roadshow today as the Uttar Pradesh gears for the last phase of Assembly election. Modi will also address a public rally at the end of the roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his might in his own parliamentary constituency of Varanasi yesterday with a massive roadshow.

However, questions were raised over the show of strength with the Congress moving the Election Commission.

The Congress complained that Modi’s roadshow was held without necessary permission from the Varanasi administration.

The Election Commission has even sought a reply from the District Magistrate of Varanasi regarding Modi’s roadshow.

The BJP today said that yesterday’s event was not an official roadshow of PM Modi, who was on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple while people just joined him on his way.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal said that Modi’s official roadshow is scheduled for today.

Modi’s roadshow starts from Police Line and will end MG Kashi Vidyapeeth, where the Prime Minister was scheduled to address an election rally around 6 pm.