Vice-Presidential election: A call by Rahul Gandhi makes Nitish Kumar assure of his support to Gopalkrishna Gandhi

July 12, 2017

While ties between the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is going through a rough patch, the other ally of Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan – the Congress – is trying hard to mollify its relations with the Nitish Kumar-led party.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seeking his support for Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Sources told India Today that the Nitish assured Rahul of JD-U’s support to Gandhi. The Bihar CM told the Congress leader that Gandhi was first preference as Presidential candidate too.

Later, Gopalkrishna Gandhi also spoke to Nitish Kumar.

Nitish’s JD-U has already announced support for NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

RAHUL GANDHI ATTEMPTS PATCH-UP WITH JD-U

Rahul Gandhi is understood to have warned his party leaders of action if they continued to target Nitish Kumar.

JD-U was miffed with the Congress after senior party leader leader Ghulam Nabi Azad attacked Nitish Kumar for breaking ranks with the Opposition and supporting NDA’s pick Ram Nath Kovind for the July 17 presidential poll.

He had alleged that Nitish Kumar wanted to ensure the defeat of ‘Bihar ki Beti’ Meira Kumar, who is the Opposition’s candidate for the poll.

People having one ideology take one decision while those with many ideologies take different decisions, Azad had said, apparently referring to JD (U)’s long association with the BJP.

Some state leaders of the Congress subsequently attacked Nitish Kumar, who returned the fire by questioning Congress’s shift from the ideologies of Mahatama Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nitish Kumar’s bonding with Rahul Gandhi is well known in political circles.

It is also known that it was at Rahul Gandhi’s intervention that the Congress had put pressure on Lalu Prasad to announce Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate ahead of the 2015 Bihar Assembly poll.

