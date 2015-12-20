08 Aug 2017, Edition - 756, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
National

You Are Selfish And Unpatriotic For Leaving India And Working Abroad, Katju Tells IIT Bombay

Covai Post Network
December 20, 2015

Kunal Anand

Former Supreme Court judge Markendey Katju told Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) students that considering the massive annual brain drain they participate in, they were utterly selfish, and lacked patriotism.

“..After we Indians pay for your education, you are taken away by America (or Europe) who benefit from your technical knowledge, which was imparted by us”

Here’s the excerpt of the question and Katju’s answer from the official IIT student channel website:

Sir, the final question- students at IITs were often accused of, you know, using the benefits we get, and working in other countries. The counter-argument to this is that we never entered a contract where we need to pay back; it’s a privilege that’s been bestowed on us although, we’ve been funded by tax payer’s money. So, my question is, what do you think of this issue? And do you think there should be some legal provision in place to enforce people like us (in IITs) to pay back to the country? For example, what they do with medical students.

MK: “Listen, first of all, I regard most of you IIT students as thoroughly selfish. You have no genuine love for the country. You may talk big, you may talk whatever you like, but the truth is you want a comfortable job or you want to go to America to do your Master’s degree and then settle down there. That is what most of you do. You have no genuine love for the country.

You see, the game is that, education is very cheap here in India; if the amount spent on your education had to be paid in America (there, higher education is very expensive), Americans would have had to pay 50 times more. So, by paying [a] pittance, they are getting our best brains and serving there in America. You will not serve India. You are going to serve America. I’m absolutely sure about it. So, please don’t have any illusion and I don’t have any illusion about you.

You people, you’re not Indians. I don’t regard you as Indians. An Indian is one who thinks about India. You don’t. You may talk anything. You think about doing nothing. Most of you people, after doing you B.Tech, go to America to do your Masters. And then, you will settle down there. I don’t regard you as Indian and I don’t expect anything from you. People of India should not have any hopes from you people because you will serve America or Germany. You are Americans or Germans. Thank you very much.”

ALSO READ

Comments 190
