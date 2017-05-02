05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • PM Modi & President Pranab Mukherjee congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT
  • A 12th century idol of Terton Pema Lingpa, which was stolen from Arunachal Pradesh, was recovered by Delhi Police
  • The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its heaviest rocket, GSLV Mk-III D1
  • Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj reacts to China breaching India air space, says violation is unacceptable
  • TTV Dinakaran meeting with Sasikala in Bangalore jail
  • There is concern but there are many amendments that can’t be made through executive order: Sushma Swaraj on H1B visa
  • 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees can get the good news on allowances this week
  • India’s NSG bid has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’: China
  • Allen keys give away passenger with $60,000 hidden in power banks, biscuits at Delhi airport
  • The official confirmation on the Maharashtra Class 10 result date will be announced today
Coimbatore’s good samaritan doctor !

Covai Post Network
May 2, 2017

Dr K Mahadevan was affected by the suicide of a known girl who contracted HIV after she was sold to a brothel in Mumbai by her husband. Ever since he treats patients for free, including those with HIV+. *** Doctor shares some interesting experiences at the end of the interview ***

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Lets Talk Periods: 7 Effective Home Remedies for Irregular Periods
May 05, 2017

There’s no escaping that time of the month for women. However quite unfortunately, the essential biological process is often hushed amongst other pivotal concerns of the society….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Healing Water: 7 Ayurvedic Herbal Waters You Must Have
May 05, 2017

In the age of modern medicines, where one would run to take a pill to cure even minor health ailments, it’s nice to stop and think if our grandmothers….

Read More