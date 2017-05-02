Coimbatore’s good samaritan doctor !

Dr K Mahadevan was affected by the suicide of a known girl who contracted HIV after she was sold to a brothel in Mumbai by her husband. Ever since he treats patients for free, including those with HIV+. *** Doctor shares some interesting experiences at the end of the interview ***
