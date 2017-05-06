30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
  • The Karnataka Education Authority KEA declared Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam CET results 2017 today
  • Advani, Joshi and other accused have been released on personal bond, judgments reserved on discharge
  • Naxals torched a bus after asking passengers to alight in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district
  • Hotels and restaurants across TN downed shutters today in protest against the levy of 12-28% Goods and Services Tax
  • Spell of rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur over few parts of Delhi-NCR from 31st May evening to June 1: IMD
  • BJP Youth wing protest against Kerala slaughter incident; water cannon used to keep things under control
  • Former Congress MLA from Sadar Bazaar Rajesh Jain being searched by ED
  • A trainee IAS officer died after drowning in a swimming pool in Delhi’s Ber Sarai area today morning
  • Chemists across the country have shut shop today in protest against “stringent” regulations on the sale of medicines
  • Spotify agreed to set up a $43.45 million fund to settle a costly pair of US copyright lawsuits from artists
COVAI POST : Public opinion on Misogynistic cinema

Covai Post Network
May 6, 2017

Three women police officers had spoken to Covai Post on misogyny in cinema. Now let’s see what a cross section of people have to say about it.

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

How to Get Small Waist Through Yoga: 5 Effective Poses that Will Help
May 05, 2017

Are you trying to fit into your favourite pair of jeans and failing ridiculously because of the few extra inches that you have gained around the waist? Can you see the fat bulging out of your body?….

