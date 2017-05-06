COVAI POST : Public opinion on Misogynistic cinema

Three women police officers had spoken to Covai Post on misogyny in cinema. Now let’s see what a cross section of people have to say about it.
Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..Read More
Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….Read More
Are you trying to fit into your favourite pair of jeans and failing ridiculously because of the few extra inches that you have gained around the waist? Can you see the fat bulging out of your body?….Read More