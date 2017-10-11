Dharapuram, a breeding ground for aedes mosquitoes

Watch: Relatives mourn the death of a 12-year-old girl who fell prey to dengue. So far, the disease has claimed 5 lives in Dharapuram and 15 are treated in various private hospitals, locals say. They blame it on lack of sanitation and official apathy for dengue spread.
The brothers led a fierce struggle against the East India Company. On October 24, 1801, two middle-aged brothers were publicly hanged to death at the Tirupputhur fort of souther...Read More
Activating your chakras for a healthy you - Mooladhar Chakra There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...Read More
One of the biggest festivals in the country, Diwali will be celebrated on 19th October 2017. Like each year, people are gearing up to celebrate the festival with full festive spiri...Read More