  • Sasikala leaves from her residence to meet her ailing husband in Global Health City
  • Hyderabad: 75-year-old man’s body lay at his daughter’s flat in LB Nagar for over 30 days
  • PM Modi inaugurates a bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat
  • Income Tax Department is conducting searches at about 50 locations on a leading auto manufacturing company
  • Yesvantpur-Kannur Express catches fire near Coimbatore
For a safe and a healthy Deepavali

Covai Post Network
October 7, 2017

It is important to ensure a safe and pollution free Deepavali. Say a big NO to a gluttonous festival of lights. Share sweets and savouries with the orphaned who don’t get to eat even two square meals on the ocassion, says the Medical Director Dr Karthikeyan Raju.

Living in a retirement community, Why should elderly pay GST?
October 5, 2017

Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Cutting Off These 5 Foods From Your Diet May Make You Gain Weight!
October 7, 2017

Losing weight is a strenuous process. The best way to do so is to switch to a healthy and strict diet plan along with a regular exercise regime but this may not be as easy as it se...

