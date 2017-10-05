05 Oct 2017, Edition - 814, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • 13 killed in suicide attack on Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s Balochistan
  • 2002 Gulbarg riots case: Zakia Jafri’s petition rejected by Gujarat High Court
  • Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav elected president of Samajwadi Party for next 5 years
  • Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves from Ghitorni to appear before CBI in connection with the Railway hotel tender case
  • Haryana: Farmers continue to burn stubble despite the warnings from authorities
Gang-raped Bengali minor lives in trauma

October 5, 2017

A Bengali girl, just 13 years old, was preyed upon by a gang of 5 North Indian men, one of whom is an agent for migrant workers, every day for over two months at a brick kiln in Namakkal district where she was forced to work as a bonded labourer. The little girl has survived gang-rape but is clueless about her future now.

