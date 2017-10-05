Gang-raped Bengali minor lives in trauma

COVAI POST EXPOSE
A Bengali girl, just 13 years old, was preyed upon by a gang of 5 North Indian men, one of whom is an agent for migrant workers, every day for over two months at a brick kiln in Namakkal district where she was forced to work as a bonded labourer. The little girl has survived gang-rape but is clueless about her future now.
