India ‘s first Air Ambulance at Ganga Hospital,Coimbatore,has revolutionised emergency medical care. “This facility is not only for Ganga Hospital patients, we are open to providing the air ambulance to any hospital that is in need”, say Dr S Rajasekaran and Dr Raja Sabapathy.
Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Yoga is an age old Indian discipline which is not only used to reduce stress and gain mental peace but also to get fit. It helps improve blood circulation, reduces blood pressure a...Read More