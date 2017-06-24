08 Aug 2017, Edition - 756, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Rupee firms up 5 paise to 63.75 against the US dollar
  • After Kerala HC quashes life ban, Sreesanth hopes to be a part of 2019 World Cup
  • SC dismisses PIL to make yoga compulsory in schools
  • Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo that ascribed gender inequality
  • Jose Mourinho desires to bring Gareth Bale to Old Trafford
India ‘s first Air Ambulance at Ganga Hospital,Coimbatore, has revolutionised emergency medical care

Covai Post Network
June 24, 2017

India ‘s first Air Ambulance at Ganga Hospital,Coimbatore,has revolutionised emergency medical care. “This facility is not only for Ganga Hospital patients, we are open to providing the air ambulance to any hospital that is in need”, say Dr S Rajasekaran and Dr Raja Sabapathy.

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Think before you step into a fish spa
May 05, 2017

Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Easy Chair Yoga Poses You Can Do Anywhere
May 05, 2017

Yoga is an age old Indian discipline which is not only used to reduce stress and gain mental peace but also to get fit. It helps improve blood circulation, reduces blood pressure a...

Read More