03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
  • 1 soldier killed after army convoy was attacked by militants in Qazigund area of South Kashmir
  • CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in an alleged transfer scam at the Army headquarters in Delhi
  • Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set to declare the Class 10 2017 result on Saturday
  • NIA carried out searches at 14 places in Kashmir and eight places in Delhi in connection with terror funding in J&K
  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
Is Coimbatore ready to become smart?

Covai Post Network
May 24, 2017

Is Coimbatore ready to become smart? Hear what the people of Coimbatore have to say.

