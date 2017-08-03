NIA picks up 2 persons for questioning in Ukkadam

Sleuths from National Investigation Agency (NIA) are carrying out interrogation with two persons, suspected to have extended support to the activities of ISIS. The duo have reportedly posted messages on Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter, supporting the activities of ISIS. Officials are carrying out inquiry in one of the suspect’s house in Ukkadam at Coimbatore.
