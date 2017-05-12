30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister
  • We are looking at an outcome-oriented momentum in bilateral ties, a quantum jump in economic ties
  • The world’s smartest and smallest home theatre wins the Computex d&i Award for this year
  • Centre Examining Issues Raised by States Post Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter: Naidu
  • Sooraj beaten very badly for organising the beef event, complaint has been filed; It’s a very difficult and scary situation: An IIT student
  • Guilty will be punished, we believe in justice; Uma Bharti must step down, hope PM will ask Uma Bharti to resign
  • The court has also sought a response from the Centre and State governments within four weeks’ time
  • The Indian Army is hunting for 12 most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Meet Babloo Kumar, Saharanpur’s 35-year-old SSP, who has now become a troubleshooter cop in UP
  • Anand Mahindra expressed his desire to store the jeep as a collector’s item in his auto museum
News In Trend

One big relief for all the 12th graders, parents and teachers is that there’s no ranking system !

Covai Post Network
May 12, 2017

One big relief for all the 12th graders, parents and teachers is that there’s no ranking system ! But somewhere there’s an immense pressure on the students from their surrounding making the 12th grade seem like a Herculean task.

ALSO READ

Comments 10
Sharp thinking! Thanks for the answer. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 14, 2017
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your web site,how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The accounthelped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bitacquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 15, 2017
Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job! http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 16, 2017
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly. http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 17, 2017
I do believe all of the ideas you have presented for your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/light-pink-fascinators/ [pale pink hat] - May 24, 2017
Undeniably imagine that which you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be on the internet the simplest thing to take note of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as other people consider worries that they just do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks! http://shoeshopstoreonline.com/petal-shoe-shop-overview/ [Kevin Takach] - May 26, 2017
I own a friend that is an authority about this matter so when I said this page One big relief for all the 12th graders, parents and teachers is that there’s no ranking system ! – The Covai Post he was very interested. judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 27, 2017
Very well put together article One big relief for all the 12th graders, parents and teachers is that there’s no ranking system ! – The Covai Post.Actually thanks! Can read on… Poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [Poker online] - May 27, 2017
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your site in web explorer, would check this¡K IE still is the marketplace chief and a large component to people will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem. http://printercartridgez.com [Bertha Yerka] - May 27, 2017
The contemporary Zune browser is astonishingly Terrific, still not as good as the iPod's. It works perfectly, nevertheless isn't as quick as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If by yourself once in a while program upon utilizing the world-wide-web browser that is not an issue, nevertheless if you are designing to examine the web alot against your PMP then the iPod's bigger display screen and greater browser may well be sizeable. http://www.thestaycations.org [the site] - May 30, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How to Get Small Waist Through Yoga: 5 Effective Poses that Will Help
May 05, 2017

Are you trying to fit into your favourite pair of jeans and failing ridiculously because of the few extra inches that you have gained around the waist? Can you see the fat bulging out of your body?….

Read More