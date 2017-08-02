03 Aug 2017, Edition - 751, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Rs. 5 crore cash recovered from the Delhi residence of Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar: IT officials
  • No search has taken place at the resort where Gujarat Congress MLAs are staying: Arun Jaitley
  • Congress moves SC against introduction of NOTA in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections
  • Kashmir shutdown on civilian deaths in clashes yesterday after Abu dujana encounter. Most establishments & markets shutdown across Valley
  • Income Tax Department conducts searches at 39 locations related to Karnataka Energy minister D K Shivakumar
  • Srinagar: Another boy injured yesterday in clashes in Pulwama after Abu Dujana encounter succumbs to injuries
  • IT Raids at Karnataka minister Shivkumar’s residence, also at his Eagleton resort where Gujarat MLAs are staying
  • JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed has been under house arrest since January 31 this year
  • Amit Shah warns all the Rajya Sabha MPs who were absent during voting on an important bill on Monday
  • Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Nitish Kumar’s membership in state legislature
This good samaritan auto driver, Muniyappan returned Rs 2 lakh worth gold back to the owner!

August 2, 2017

Munniyappan speaks to Covai Post on the need to possess only what’s one’s own. He advises people to keep their belongings safe as there aren’t many Munniyappans around!

