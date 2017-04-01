26 May 2017, Edition - 682, Friday
VIDHYA : In conversation with experts from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on drought-hit farmers

April 1, 2017
As farmers protest enters into 19th day at Delhi experts from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University explain the drought situation and the means to handle it. Felling of trees and failure to desilt tanks main reason for the intense drought, they say.

Comments 18
