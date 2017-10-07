The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – 7.10.2017

* A large number of students from various schools took part in the marathon to create an awareness to protect Nilgiris’ “Green Zone”.
* District Collector Innocent Divya on Saturday said that the administration has started distributing Set Top Boxes free of cost and that every household would get it very soon.
Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...Read More
Activating your chakras for a healthy you - Mooladhar Chakra There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...Read More
Losing weight is a strenuous process. The best way to do so is to switch to a healthy and strict diet plan along with a regular exercise regime but this may not be as easy as it se...Read More