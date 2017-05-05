04 Jun 2017, Edition - 691, Sunday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Ooty Videos

Dog show begins in Nilgris

Covai Post Network
May 5, 2017

The spectacular Nilgris National Summer Dog Show began in the Nilgris District on Friday. With more than 450 dogs from 45 different breeds participating, the show is to give a visual treat to dog lovers from around Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ

Comments 17
anime,naruto shippuuden http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Milo Sampair] - May 08, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. 美国论文代写 https://www.assignmentfinish.com [美国论文代写] - May 08, 2017
https://www.gobizap.com/index.html [Daysi Ostroski] - May 08, 2017
Wonderful site. A lot of helpful info here. I am sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort! http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fchicago-metallic-26783-lasagna-trio-pan-12-40-by-16-00-by-3-0-silver2F [Taina Pulido] - May 09, 2017
Hello! I've been following your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the great work! Is it OK to post on Tumblr? Keep up the superb work! [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny clear idea http://www.dailynetblog.com [Martin Beaudet] - May 09, 2017
Remarkable things here. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Contrave] - May 09, 2017
One thing I'd prefer to say is the fact before acquiring more computer system memory, look at the machine within which it could well be installed. If the machine is usually running Windows XP, for instance, a memory ceiling is 3.25GB. Adding in excess of this would simply constitute any waste. Make sure that one's mother board can handle the upgrade quantity, as well. Interesting blog post. best [flight simulator] - May 11, 2017
The clean Zune browser is surprisingly optimistic, nevertheless not as positive as the iPod's. It is effective effectively, still is just not as fast as Safari, and includes a clunkier interface. If oneself once in a while plan upon making use of the net browser which is not an issue, nevertheless if you're coming up with in the direction of examine the net alot towards your PMP then the iPod's bigger show and improved browser could possibly be critical. http://www.homeimprovementremodeling2016.org [home improvement remodeling] - May 16, 2017
Is it OK to share on Google+? I love what you guys are up too. Keep up the amazing work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This subject procured by you is very useful for correct planning. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/beige-fascinators/ [beige fascinator headband] - May 23, 2017
http://www.pinkfascinator.com/blue-fascinators-for-weddings/ [blue fascinators hats] - May 24, 2017
The selection of shoes and the multiplicity of brands guarantees that you can spend hrs just browsing.|We should do some comparisons amongst the on-line footwear stores and find the least expensive shoes. To fulfill the need of fashionable shoes for males, there are numerous shops available in markets.|Correct from pins to planes- you can discover everything through the internet. Color and the fashion of shoes are of equivalent significance simply because they make your appears complete. This is with out a question, a woman's worst nightmare.|You can check unique assortment of designer shoes from Aldo brand on-line at shopatmajorbrands. Remember that you are not in a store exactly where it is possible to try out things.|Your ft should have a comfortable pair of shoes. Some of these choices need small much more than common feeling. If they had been opting for the budget shoes they would kind "cheap shoes" or "shoes on sale", and so on.|So just go on-line, and get the designer shoes for your self and alter the way you look. What's the tale powering the increase of the web footwear giants? Final but not the least, air them well to make them quit stinking of sweat.|Women are fascinated with shoes in the exact same way they are fascinated with jewelry. Delhi is a active and crowded metropolis where majority of people do not get time for buying.|Before making your purchase, always put on both shoes and walk around. A assure is particularly helpful when you are shoe buying. Shoes had been originally produced, in order to shield the ft against the various elements.|Once you are sure all the phrases are fine for you, you can then go forward and make the purchase. Just log into the website and get the shoes of your option and numerous much more issues.|Such pressures are great news for consumers. To purchase footwear India on-line is not a tough or big thing to do now. All the Liberty brands such as Gliders combine fashion in their footwear collections.|You can discover the best style at the very best price when you shoes online shoppin. I have used my credit score card actually 1000's of times on-line and have never had a issue.|That assists to maintain their costs reduce, ensuring that they can provide lower costs to clients. When it arrives to discovering broad sized shoes, it can appear like an uphill battle.|This then translates into reduce than street costs and online only deals that can't be discovered elsewhere. Second, before you shoes online shoppin, be certain to verify out the store's return coverage.|You should therefore be very cautious anytime you determine to go to a shoe shop online. Ensure that the footwear fit nicely and the kid is comfortable wearing them. But its really a win-get scenario for everybody.|With complete ease and comfort and ease and without worrying about time, one can appreciate buying for footwear. https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-160922001.html [boots for women online shopping] - May 25, 2017
Great post, thanks for the read. poltyu.com [Lakiesha Rocamora] - May 29, 2017
I really enjoy looking at on this web site , it holds wonderful posts . "A man of genius has been seldom ruined but by himself." by Samuel Johnson. [bulk computer disposal] - May 29, 2017
You can effortlessly drown your self among all this info if you don't consider it one step at a time.|A Facebook enthusiast web page is a mini web site inside the bigger social networking site. This will conserve you cash if there happens to be a very great sale at 1 specific retailer. Second, you need to create a business plan.|So, what these businesses do in order to attract people into using surveys is by having to pay them to take it. This consists of maintaining a list of products with you, which you really want to purchase.|You can make use of the break for on-line shopping for purses. Using my buddy's guidance I began to do much more study into online discount codes, vouchers and coupon codes. Negotiation is also important in obtaining suppliers.|One such instance is Vince which is a top brand title when it comes to branded garments for women. In the prior time, online shopping was quite impossible and hard to believe.|You can discover amazing offers on infant care goods on eBay. You can make use of the break for on-line buying for handbags. If you adhere to some precautionary measures it will be much more safe on buying at ebay.|I found a wide range of goods that I think many a traveler would enjoy for under $25.00. Since the time of their emergence, portable difficult disks have usually been the one and only muse of tech enthusiasts.|1 this kind of instance is Vince which is a leading brand name name when it arrives to branded garments for ladies. There are cash back again choices on loads of goods such as cash benefits from trustworthy merchants.|Now you do not need to look and have paper cuttings to save money. Just adding Meta tags or key phrase will not help alone. Terminate any subscriptions that you're not using - you can always re-subscribe at a later date.|When you use this card, each greenback that you will spend will earn you reward points. http://www.ebay.com/itm/232242988150?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649 [online shop for shoes] - May 31, 2017
Concerning me and my spouse we've owned more MP3 gamers earlier mentioned the yrs than I can count, such as Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and so forth. But, the last few several years I've settled down in direction of one particular line of avid gamers. Why? Because I was delighted toward take a look at how well-designed and enjoyment towards retain the services of the underappreciated (and commonly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.thesoccersports.net [blog tutorial] - Jun 05, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Herbal Remedies for Depression: Know What Could Help
May 05, 2017

We are not oblivious to the fact how depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety,….

Read More