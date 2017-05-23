31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
  • Speaker did not allow Kapil Mishra to show posters and speak anything: Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP
  • I will reveal everything against Kejriwal, everything will be exposed. I will speak at Constitution Club at 5 pm
  • 4 to 5 AAP MLAs attacked me in the assembly: Kapil Mishra
  • Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi assembly
  • Congress has failed to retain its own loyalists, let alone getting fresh faces on board
  • A 25-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment in Sector 62, Noida. Deceased’s name is Anjali
  • PM Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Spain
  • Fiat India said it will roll out its first ever ‘Made-in- India’ Jeep Compass production vehicle on June 1
Governor visits flower exhibition

Covai Post Network
May 23, 2017

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao today distributed prizes to winners of various decorative competitions held on the sidelines of flower, fruit and vegetable exhibitions at the Government Botanical Gardens here today.

Comments 1
I quite like reading through an article that can make people think. Also, thanks for permitting me to comment! www.sx.com [Fe Dunn] - May 31, 2017
