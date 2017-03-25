Koi Malar growers appeal to govt to waive of interest against loans

Koi Flower (Koimalar) growers have urged the Government to waive off the interest rates for the loans they have taken from the banks for cultivation of the flowers.

Koi Flowers is the second cultivated product in the Nilgiris next to tea. The Government encouraged farmers to cultivate this flower when there was a fall in the tea production.

More than 20,000 farmers in the district started growing this flower as it fetched them good income. One flower was sold at Rs. 15. However, since last November the price of the flower has been going downward. The flower that was sold for Rs. 8 a piece three months back, is being sold at Rs. 2 now.

“We are not able to pay wages to our workers,” a cultivator said and appealed to the Government to consider their plight and waive off at least the interest rates against the loans they have taken from the banks.