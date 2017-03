Rain continued for second consecutive day at Ooty on Thursday bringing a sense of relief to farmers and tea growers.

The rains began on Tuesday and continued till Thursday morning. “The sudden downpour will solve the water problem prevailing in the town to some extent. The weather will also be pleasant in the days to come,” said a resident.

At the same time, police have warned motorists of mild landslides due to the rain. They have asked the residents to be more careful while driving.