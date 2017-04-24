FLASH NEWS Pakistan is a ‘well of death’: Uzma after returning to India Google bans apps that use inaudible sounds to spy on users China complains about US Navy ship in South China Sea Iran built 3rd underground ballistic missile factory: Report Philippine army kills 13 militants, rescues 78 hostages Socialist Lenin Moreno sworn in as Ecuador President Tajikistan Prez greets Trump with 7 seconds-long handshake Millionaire and hot yoga guru Bikram gets arrest warrant China group buys second largest condom maker for ₹3800 crore Johnson & Johnson to pay ₹213 crore over Benadryl lawsuit

Security guard at Jayalalithaa’s estate found murdered

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017

A security guard of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate at Nilgiris was found murdered on Sunday night.

According to sources, the guard, Om Bahadur, was reportedly hacked to death by unidentified persons. Another security Krishna Bahadur was found tied to a post. He was also attacked and is said to be battling for life at hospital.

A police team, led by Superintendent of Police Murali Rama, rushed to the spot and conducted investigation. Hundreds of police have been deployed in and around the estate.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

