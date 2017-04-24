Security guard at Jayalalithaa’s estate found murdered

A security guard of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate at Nilgiris was found murdered on Sunday night.

According to sources, the guard, Om Bahadur, was reportedly hacked to death by unidentified persons. Another security Krishna Bahadur was found tied to a post. He was also attacked and is said to be battling for life at hospital.

A police team, led by Superintendent of Police Murali Rama, rushed to the spot and conducted investigation. Hundreds of police have been deployed in and around the estate.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.