  • Heavy rains slow down traffic across Mumbai
  • NDA Vice President pick Venkaiah Naidu resigns as minister
  • Tiger Woods outside top 1,000 golf rankings for the 1st time
  • IS, al-Qaeda get funds, ideology from US allies: Iran Minister
  • 101-year-old woman sets 100-meter sprint world record
  • Delhi’s Anganwadi workers continue strike over low pay
  • Over 80,000 children ‘wasting’ from hunger in Myanmar: UN
  • Denmark to train soldiers to combat Russian misinformation
  • Over 3 lakh people killed in Syria war: Monitor
Students conduct awareness programme through street play

Covai Post Network
July 18, 2017

Students of St. Josephs Boys Higher Secondary School today conducted an awareness programme at the Market area in Coonoor.

