The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – 15.7.2017

* Social activists have urged officials to initiate steps to take action against lorries and trucks that carry more load beyond permissible limits.
* A private firm has started an adventure sports centre near the Dodabetta Tea Estate.
* Members of the Toda community today greeted passengers of the Nilgiris Mountain Railways as the NMR completed 12 years of recognition by UNESCO as a heritage.
It was at one of the amusement parks near here that I first noticed the melancholic look on a quadragenarian woman operating one of the fun rides......Read More
Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......Read More
The baby is here and your days and nights are packed with action, somewhere there is also a burning desire to fit into your old clothes and wear......Read More