* The Government has distributed relief worth Rs. 60 lakh to 2595 drought affected farmers of Nilgiris district so far and 515 works worth Rs. 12 crore have been started to solve the existing water crisis in the district, said Social Welfare Minister Dr. Saroja.

* Shops, hotels and business establishments downed shutters here today following a bandh call by the opposition parties, led by the DMK in support of drought hit farmers.