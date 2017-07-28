28 Jul 2017, Edition - 745, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Panama Paper verdict: Three time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accused of corruption, disqualified
  • Congress to raise Gujarat MLAs issue in Rajya Sabha
  • Furnace oil leak at Kummalamman koil street in Tondiarpet. The pipe takes oil from CPCL to IOC
  • 13-ministers may be inducted in new Nitish Kumar cabinet, Jitan Ram Manjhi also in the list: Sources
  • Kerala: A number of violent incidents reported between BJP and CPM workers since last night in Thiruvananthapuram
The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – 28.7.2017

July 28, 2017

* One person died and three students were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge near DFL at Lovedale.

* Students of a private primary school today took out an awareness rally on conserving nature and environment.

* With the second season round the corner in Udhagamandalam, District Collector Innocent Divya on Thursday kick started the ground work at the Government Botanical Gardens here.

