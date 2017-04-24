30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
  • Shocking murder caught on camera, petrol pump owner shot dead in Begusarai, Bihar
  • Cong MLA from Chitrkoot in Satna dist of MP, Prem Singh, passes away after prolonged illness. He was 65.
  • The GSLV Mark III will be launched into space on June 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the rocket:
  • Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu meets e-rickshaw driver’s kin who was beaten to death for protesting public urination
  • Bengaluru City Police refuses to allow beef festival at Town Hall
  • Don’t care what United Nations is saying. Pak govt follows it’s only policy :Parvez Musharraf
  • Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain files criminal defamation case against sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra. Jain to record statement on July 14
  • I always supported Mujahideen activity in Kashmir: Parvez Musharraf
  • Google is offering a four-month free subscription on Google Play Music for new subscribers
  • Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s son awarded 5 years jail term in 2012 road rage case
The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – April 22

April 24, 2017

* Thousands of people thronged the Snow World that has been set up here to attract more tourists. A first of its kind in India, the temperature at Snow World is being maintained at -6 degrees, similar to the temperature at Himalayan range.

* Thousands of tourists who thronged the Dodabetta peak complained of bad maintenance of the roads leading to the peak the walking area there.

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

5 Common Mistakes That Are Harming Your Nails
May 05, 2017

Sometimes you don’t even realize and start removing the polish out of sheer boredom. Well, you’re not just removing the nail polish but also harming the top layer of the nail-bed. It can make the nail weak. And who wants that?….

