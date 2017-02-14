The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – Feb 13

* Members belonging to the Patta Kurumbar tribal community from Ellamalai village at Oveli near Gudalur have urged District Collector P. Shankar to help them in getting back their 88 acres agricultural land from land grabbers from Kerala.

* Posters and banners extending support to Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam have cropped up in various parts of Udhagamandalam.

* Residents of Anna Nagar in Pingerpost area have appealed to the District Collector to take steps to provide underground sewage lines in their area.

* Fire broke out at the specially erected pandal at the collectorate here today leading to panic.