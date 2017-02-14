FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case President Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has Resigned

The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – Feb 13

February 14, 2017

* Members belonging to the Patta Kurumbar tribal community from Ellamalai village at Oveli near Gudalur have urged District Collector P. Shankar to help them in getting back their 88 acres agricultural land from land grabbers from Kerala.
* Posters and banners extending support to Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam have cropped up in various parts of Udhagamandalam.
* Residents of Anna Nagar in Pingerpost area have appealed to the District Collector to take steps to provide underground sewage lines in their area.
* Fire broke out at the specially erected pandal at the collectorate here today leading to panic.

