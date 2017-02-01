FLASH NEWS 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley Propose to limit cash exp for revenue and capital exp to Rs 10,000: Arun Jaitley Basic customs duty on LNG to be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Arun Jaitley Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crores to be reduced to 25%, to strengthen MSME sector: Arun Jaitley 24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. 1.7 crore people file returns out of 4.2 crore salaried people : Jaitley We will end the year with a higher growth rate of 17% for second year in a row: Arun Jaitley

The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – Jan 31

February 1, 2017

* Employees of the District Primary Education office have urged the district administration to take immediate steps to clear the sewage water that has surrounded their office.
* Residents of the Goodshed area have urged the Forest Department to capture the leopard that strayed into the residential area 10 days ago.
* People of Udhagamandalam have alleged that the drivers of government vehicles and forest department vehicles of being rude to them when asked to move their vehicles from the pavements at Commercial Street.

