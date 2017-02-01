The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – Jan 31

* Employees of the District Primary Education office have urged the district administration to take immediate steps to clear the sewage water that has surrounded their office.

* Residents of the Goodshed area have urged the Forest Department to capture the leopard that strayed into the residential area 10 days ago.

* People of Udhagamandalam have alleged that the drivers of government vehicles and forest department vehicles of being rude to them when asked to move their vehicles from the pavements at Commercial Street.