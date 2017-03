* Mayuri Castilonaz, representative from the Mexico Traditional Chocolate Center, visited the chocolate museum in Udhagamandalam.

* District Collector P. Shankar today appealed to people not to worry about the Measles-Rubella vaccination.

* The Advisor of Prasar Bharti, Venkateswarulu, today inaugurated the two-day ‘Spring Festival’ jointly organised by the All India Radio and the South Indian Cultural Association.