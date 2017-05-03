The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – May 02

* Police interrogated Manoj, one of the suspects allegedly involved in the infamous Kodanad murder and looting case at the Kotagiri station here on Tuesday.
* Unable to bear the stench caused by leaking drainage in their area, residents of the Green Field Area in Ooty, staged a roak roko on Eddins Road on Tuesday.
This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….Read More
It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….Read More
We are not oblivious to the fact how depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety,….Read More