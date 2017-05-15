31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • The Class 12 results had just been declared by Bihar Board and a whopping 65% students failed to clear the exams
  • Rajasthan HC Judge who moved for the cow to be declared the national animal has theory about peacocks
  • I-T proceedings in money laundering case against Satyendra Jain to go on; Delhi HC not convinced by Jain’s petition seeking stay
  • BJP has appealed students to hit the streets against the results, which have declared 65% students as ‘failed’
  • West Bengal government announced a complete ban on donations in private schools and colleges.
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – May 13

May 15, 2017

* Residents of Vandicholai and Madhuvana today staged a road roko here demanding regular water supply. Both the areas fall under Udhagamandalam municipality.

* A 15-feet wide ‘Selfie Spot’ made of 31,000 roses, is the major attraction at the 15th Rose Show, which began at Ooty today.

