The CovaiPost Ooty Bulletin – May 03

May 3, 2017

* Increasing summer traffic has worried tourists heading to the Nilgiris as they ponder that they could not visit many because of the traffic in the tourist town.
* Residents of Sullikoodu, a hamlet near Coonoor besieged a tasmac outlet on Wednesday claiming that it was creating a trouble to the residents there for long.
* Claiming that drinking water distribution has been stopped for areas around Gudalur in Nilgiris, residents of various areas attempted to besiege the Nelliyam Municipality office here on Wednesday.

