  • Supreme Court agrees to give 6 months time to government to show benefit of crop insurance on ground level
  • SC stays Madras HC order quashing PG medical admissions for the year 2017 in TN
  • China might issue travel alert for citizens visiting India
  • One of world’s biggest digital currency exchanges hacked
  • Company makes panda-shaped solar plant to power 8,000 houses
  • Tharoor files criminal defamation case against Republic TV
  • 3 out of 4 Vice Prez nominations received so far rejected
  • Man steals phone, uploads selfies to owner’s Google Drive
  • Federer becomes 3rd player to cross 10,000 career aces
  • Volvo to use electric engines in all cars from 2019
Traders, businessmen attend meeting on GST

Covai Post Network
July 6, 2017

A number of traders, shop owners and small businessmen participated in the meeting organised by the State Commercial Tax department to highlight the salient features of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

