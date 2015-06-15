Continue reading "Race Course, the Switzerland of Coimbatore"" /> Race Course, the Switzerland of Coimbatore ::: Race Course, the Switzerland of Coimbatore – The Covai Post
Race Course, the Switzerland of Coimbatore

- By Covai Post Network
June 15, 2015

Race Course has become a favourite hotspot for Kovaiites who stroll around the 2.5 km radius walking track in the mornings and the evenings. It was John Sullivan who established the present Race Course.

Tracing its history, historian Rajesh Govindarajulu quotes ‘Kovai Kizhar’ CM Ramachandran’s book, which says that the Race Course had an elliptical track that was used for horse riding and this happened prior to the establishment of racing tracks in Ooty. The stables were located at Huzur Road Corner. Horses galloped around Race Course in those days. European officers and their families who were part of the civic and military administration, used to participate in the races.

The CSI All Souls Church came up later thanks to the money raised by the Europeans in order to acquire land from the local farmers. According to Kovai Kizahar’s book, the church’s tower stood tall and impressive in the vicinity of Race Course.

The British army used to halt near the Race Course during the Mysore War in the 18th century. Even today there stands a pillar which formed a part of the British mess in Tea Estate compound, opposite the Raheja residential complex. This is also one of the reasons why the present army and naval headquarters are located in the extended area of Race Course.

The walking track of the past is now the most popular exercising point in the city. More than 10,000 people use it everyday.

