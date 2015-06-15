Continue reading "Kovai twin theatre"" /> Kovai twin theatre ::: Kovai twin theatre – The Covai Post
FLASH NEWS DMK Chief Karunanidhi discharged from Kauvery hospital in Chennai Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF

Photo Stories


Kovai twin theatre

- Shefa Rafi
June 15, 2015

It was an ad that was released for a blockbuster movie when India was battling to free herself from the clutches of the British in 1947. The movie Naam Iruvar enriched by the doyen of Tamil cinema TR Mahalingam was screened at the erstwhile Raja and Diamond twin theatres that witnessed the footfalls of several movie buffs in the pre-independence era.

Interestingly the twin theatres were owned by late P A Raju Chettiar, a popular jeweller with varied interests. He also then donned the cap of producer, distributor and film financier. The Diamond theatre which was eventually re-christened Murugan Theatre has been razed down. But Raja Theatre which has now been turned into a godown of a textile major stands testimony to the fact that the twin theatres stood tall then to entertain the people of the then Covanputhur, now Coimbatore.

It was a golden era for cinema when movies were screened at the twin theatres. The movies were all-time box office hits as they ran packed houses. Usually there were only two shows–first show in the evening and second show in the night, perhaps because people then were busy earning their livelihood during day time.

“Even in those days, ads for movies were released both in English and Tamil,” octogenarian Ramanathan Iyer, resident of Vysial street and a regular cine goer in the yesteryears, recalls.Mostly movies ran for anywhere between six months to a year.

The ad in the picture for ‘Naam Iruvar’ movie featuring T R Mahalingam, T A Jayalakshmi, K Sarangapani and T A Ramachandran and screened at the twin theatres on March 12, 1947 was released in both English and Tamil.

Both the theatres had been landmark cine houses. While Raja Theatre was situated near Town Hall on the extended N H Road, Diamond Theatre was located on Avinashi Road beneath the flyover. Many blockbuster MGR movies were released simultaneously at these twin theatres.

Comments 16
My partner and i still cannot quite assume that I could be one of those reading through the important suggestions found on your website. My family and I are sincerely thankful for your generosity and for providing me the potential to pursue this chosen profession path. Thank you for the important information I got from your website. http://www.erasmusworld.com/portal/userinfo.php?uid=133712 [Benedict Roblodowski] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:10:31: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Otto Zents] - Nov 02, 2016
Great post, I conceive people should learn a lot from this web site its real user friendly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSOwm43tMJk [video seo company] - Dec 02, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Make 5000 a week from home] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://b3nson.net/vanilla/discussion/747355/housekeeping-services-services-house-cleaning-service#Item_1 [exec cleaning dallas] - Dec 03, 2016
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts. http://www.dailymotion.com/milehighsingles [reviews 2017] - Dec 04, 2016
I really like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll. http://www.covaipost.com/education/michelle-obama-to-celebrate-international-day-of-the-girl-child-by-skyping-with-girls/ [search engine optimization domain name] - Dec 04, 2016
Hello.This post was really interesting, particularly because I was browsing for thoughts on this matter last Monday. http://kayleighnorx915.weebly.com/kayleighnorrisx251/abogados-de-accidentes-en-houston-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [weebly.com] - Dec 07, 2016
I got what you intend, appreciate it for posting.Woh I am happy to find this website through google. https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [abogado de accidente houston texas] - Dec 07, 2016
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read something like this before. So good to find any individual with some unique ideas on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this web site is one thing that is wanted on the net, someone with a little originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the internet! http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =) https://www.evernote.com/shard/s642/sh/efa61771-5fcb-43d2-be42-1b6b3fab1907/19bb64900a22aaaaefcc286ca485db92 [national seo expert] - Dec 08, 2016
"Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? IвЂ™m using the same blog platform as yours and IвЂ™m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!" [eebest8] - Dec 09, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://www.stumbleupon.com/su/1BGTkm/ [abogado de accidente] - Dec 11, 2016
I really like and appreciate your post.Thanks Again. Great. [?wiczenia odchudzajace] - Dec 13, 2016
I cannot thank you enough for the article. Much obliged. [Freelance writers needed] - Dec 17, 2016
This is the biggest testosterone therapy study to date that includes testosterone treatment might help sexuual dysfunction in elderly men. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnUHr2z0WWE [cleaning service dallas tx] - Dec 23, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS