Dr.Nalla G Palaniswami , Chairman, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital , Coimbatore

”Coimbatore has moved on from being a texcity to medicity, thanks to the growth of health care system. The hospitals in the Tier II city has been able to cater to patients, both domestic and foreign thereby finding a place for the Covai in the global map. The insurance system that is seen as a viable option in addition to the payment mechanism has helped the hospital industry grow and better facilities in terms of infrastructure. This has also helped in making available modern medical facilities on par with the West. As compared to the previous years, the multi-specialty hospitals have been able to cater to foreign patients enabling active medical tourism. ”.