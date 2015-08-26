FLASH NEWS Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore Days After 14 Crores Were Seized From His Office, Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Summoned Shivaji memorial: Maharashtra fishermen call off protest ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Dr.Nalla G Palaniswami , Chairman, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital , Coimbatore

- By Covai Post Network
August 26, 2015

”Coimbatore has moved on from being a texcity to medicity, thanks to the growth of health care system. The hospitals in the Tier II city has been able to cater to patients, both domestic and foreign thereby finding a place for the Covai in the global map. The insurance system that is seen as a viable option in addition to the payment mechanism has helped the hospital industry grow and better facilities in terms of infrastructure. This has also helped in making available modern medical facilities on par with the West. As compared to the previous years, the multi-specialty hospitals have been able to cater to foreign patients enabling active medical tourism. ”.

