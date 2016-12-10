07 Jun 2017, Edition - 694, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran
  • Three attackers inside Iran’s Parliament in Tehran; 2 people have been injured
  • Curfew imposed in Mandsaur after firing on farmers; Internet services suspended
  • At least 7 civilians killed and 16 injured in an explosion near a mosque in Herat, western Afghanistan
  • India’s buffalo meat exports in April dropped 11.4 percent from a year earlier to 86,119 tonnes
  • Two farmers killed in police firing during farmer’s protest in Mandsuar, Madhya Pradesh; judicial inquiry ordered
  • Pakistani authorities today raided a restaurant owned by a relative of a Pakistani-origin militant
  • Southwest monsoon is likely to start in 2 or 3 days in Tamilnadu; The favorable weather conditions for monsoon : Weather Center
  • 18 MLAs supporting DTV Dinakaran
  • Astronomers have discovered the hottest planet ever known, with a dayside temperature of more than 4,300° C
S.Sasikumar, Regional Passport Officer- Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
December 10, 2016

“Now you don’t have to wait in a queue to get passport. There are pre determined appointment slots and dates . You can fix the appointment according to your convenience. The whole process has become a piece of cake”

Treat women with dignity and make the society civilised
May 05, 2017

It was 2 p.m., when Reshma (name changed) in torn clothes, rushed into the mansion, where she was staying. The warden, following an alert from….

Read More

Green Gram
May 05, 2017

The green gram is a small, round olive green bean with a sweet flavor and soft texture. The mung or moong bean is the seed of Vigna radiata, belonging…

Read More

This Brilliant One-Week Diet Plan Can Help You Lose At Least 2 Kgs
May 05, 2017

For most of us, weight loss seems to be a nightmare and we’re constantly struggling with it. It is a daunting task and especially, if you want to lose weight…

Read More