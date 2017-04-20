Adapting well key to T20 success, feels Williamson

Kane Williamson, who struck a magnificent 52-ball 89 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad record their fourth consecutive win at home, showed just why he’s rated among the best in the world. After warming the bench in the initial few games, he grabbed his chance and laid the foundation for his team’s win with a 136-run stand for the second wicket with Shikhar Dhawan.

Williamson acknowledged that though he was training hard, the mental switch to get into Twenty20 mode is what helped him do well. “Nice to get a game and fortunate that I was able to contribute,” he told the IPL website on Wednesday (April 19).

“Sitting on the bench in the first few games is part and parcel of the IPL. The guys were doing a really good job. You are always practicing to be ready but it also has to do a little bit with the mental shift as well from the other formats we have been playing.”

Sunrisers had lost David Warner in the second over after opting to bat and needed a steady stand. Williamson and Dhawan laid the perfect launchpad for the team during their stay that lasted 14.2 overs. Williamson felt Dhawan’s approach helped him settle down before he upped the ante.

“Shikhar was fantastic. The way he was able to graft through the middle and then pick up the strike rate at the end was wonderful. The partnership helped us post a big total on the board,” he pointed out. “We had to focus on the situation and knowing that there’s a lot of firepower in Yuvi, Moises, Naman, you are trying to do the team justice but increasing the strike rate.

“The way he played allowed me to get in. T20 is very fickle in its nature. You take the risks and it’s always good when they come off. You have to adapt the best you can.”

After Sunrisers posted 191 for 4 on the board, it was their bowling that again came to the fore to seal a 15-run win. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan went wicketless. Mohammad Siraj, who made his IPL debut, and Siddharth Kaul impressed with their skills.

Siraj revealed he was under a lot of pressure before bowling the first ball but acknowledged he was happy with his performance. “I came to know this morning that I’ll be playing. I was mentally prepared but there was pressure as well,” he said. “I’ve learnt a lot from Bhuvi and Ashish bhai. After I was hit for runs in the first two overs, all I was thinking was that I have to make a strong comeback.”