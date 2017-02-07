Alastair Cook resigns as England Test captain to pave way for Joe Root

Alastair Cook ended his reign as England’s longest-serving Test captain and ushered in a new era under his expected successor, Joe Root, after questioning whether he still had the energy to lead the team into next winter’s Ashes.

Cook, 32, had been considering his position since the team’s 4-0 defeat to India before Christmas and on Sunday evening he formally tendered his resignation to Colin Graves, the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, before informing the players via email and a series of follow-up phone calls.

In calling time on his 59 Tests in charge – a four-and-a-half year spell which featured 24 wins and 22 defeats – Cook stated his intention to continue a career that has reaped 11,057 runs to date, adding: “Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team.”

Cook first met with Andrew Strauss, the director of England cricket, to discuss his future on 13 January but despite being encouraged by his predecessor to take more time to consider his position, the genie was already out of the bottle.

“Alastair felt that a huge amount of energy and drive and commitment was needed to take the England team forward over the next 12 to 18 months and he had some questions in the back of his mind as to how much he had left in the tank,” said Strauss.

“We left that meeting with me urging him to take a bit more time. He contacted me again over the last 10 days and it was clear in his mind that it was the right time for him and the team, and that this was an opportunity to give a new captain time to bed in and establish his method, his way and philosophy.”

Asked if he tried to change Cook’s mind – something the left-handed opener’s mentor, Graham Gooch, attempted at the 11th hour without success – Strauss replied: “We never got to that stage. If a captain is questioning how much he has left in the tank then he is making that decision himself.”

Despite making Root vice-captain in May 2015 and though there are few other alternatives to be captain, Strauss held off from confirming his promotion, instead stating he would hold conversations with the selectors, the coaching staff and senior players before making an announcement before the one-day side depart for the Caribbean on 22 February.

Cook, who won eight and lost just four of his 17 series in charge and whose highlights included two Ashes victories at home in 2013 and 2015, and away successes in India in 2012 and South Africa last year, has previously endorsed Root’s captaincy credentials.

But with only three matches as captain at Yorkshire, and the fact Root will need to juggle his career as a three-format cricketer and a new father, there remain concerns about overburdening the 26-year-old.

The first of seven Tests this summer against South Africa and West Indies is not until 6 July at Lord’s, however, meaning there is time to adjust to the role before forging a side to defend the Ashes in Australia, starting at the Gabba in Brisbane on 23 November.

Strauss said: “We don’t live in an ideal world in any way, shape, or form and most captains inherit the captaincy when it is not an ideal time. It’s worth saying Joe Root has done a very good job as vice-captain. He’s matured a lot over the last two years and there is absolutely no reason he won’t be one of the strong candidates.”

While Cook’s decision marks the passing of the baton to the next generation in the dressing room – Ben Stokes is tipped to become the new vice-captain – Strauss insisted it did not come down to a clash of philosophies with the head coach, Trevor Bayliss.

He instead praised Cook’s work in aiding the transition of the team that broke up after the 2013-14 Ashes whitewash in Australia – a series defeat he will now have to avenge solely as a player – and the resilience shown during the fallout from Kevin Pietersen’s removal.

Strauss said: “I honestly believe he deserves to be looked upon as one of England’s great captains. I also think the great measure of a leader is what the people who played with you and under you feel about you. I’m certain that there isn’t a single player in that dressing room right now who doesn’t think Alastair has done an unbelievable job.”

On Cook’s plans to play on, needing a further 4,865 runs to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s world record 15,921 in Test cricket, Strauss added: “Without the travails of the captaincy I believe it will freshen him up immensely.

“He’s only 32 years of age, he’s potentially got three or four years at least, so can concentrate on his game and be unshackled. No one needs to talk about how good a player he is.”